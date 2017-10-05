CBHS crushes Briarcrest in battle of the undefeateds

By Michael Ward

A Division II-AAA West battle between two undefeated rivals quickly turned into a blowout last Friday night as Christian Brothers High rolled over visiting Briarcrest 49-7.

The Saints jumped out in front less than two minutes into the game when Jabari Small picked off an Owen Brody pass and returned it approximately 80 yards for a touchdown. Briarcrest would never see the end zone again, as CBHS turned up the heat on the Saints.

The Purple Wave turned two blocked punts into points in the first quarter, with running back Nick Montesi scoring on runs of 28 and 2 yards. Following a Small fumble, Montesi added his third touchdown of the first quarter – this one from 9 yards out – to give CBHS a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

The CBHS defense pressured BCS quarterback Jackson Walker throughout the night, while also shutting down the Saints’ running game. With its defense stifling the Saints, the Christian Brothers offense continued to pour it on.

A 56-yard pass from Brody to fullback Porter Bird increased the Purple Wave’s lead to 28-7, and Brody later scored on a 1-yard run to make it 35-7 at the half. Brody added two more scores in the second half on passes of 20 and 28 yards to Ryan Whitaker, as the Purple Wave finished off the Saints and improved to 7-0.

Briarcrest (6-1) will look to regroup and recover during its off week before hosting Memphis University School on Oct. 13.