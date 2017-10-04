Wolves take early lead, handle Houston 55-16

Houston scored an early field goal against Cordova Friday night on the road but would have to wait until the third quarter before putting any more digits on the scoreboard.

Entering the game on a three-game win streak, the hot Wolves punished Houston on both sides of the ball and had a commanding 35-3 lead by halftime.

Senior standout running back Jeremy Banks had a monster game, picking up 220 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

Cordova’s passing game was clicking too, as senior quarterback Christian Arrambide had 313 yards throwing and four touchdowns of his own.

Houston did manage to gain some momentum later in the game by scoring back-to-back touchdowns courtesy of sophomore quarterback Seth McKay.

Houston cut the lead to 35-16 but failed to convert a two-point conversion.

The Wolves would go on to pile on 20 unanswered points in the final quarter and pick up their sixth win of the season. They will play at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville this Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Mustangs are 4-3 on the season and were coming off of a three-game win streak of their own. They will host Oakhaven (2-4) this Friday night at 7 p.m.