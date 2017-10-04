Local teen and friends recognized for saving dad from boating accident

Three Houston High teenagers were recently acknowledged by the city’s School Board for their quick actions that likely saved a man’s life.

During a routine fishing trip this summer at Tunica Lake, Germantown’s Rob Staub found him self in a perilous situation while taking his boat out of the water.

When the gears of his SUV got stuck Staub crawled underneath the vehicle to manually address the problem. However, he failed to pull the emergency brake.

The vehicle then rolled on his head, leaving him unconscious and pinned between the concrete and truck tire.

That’s when Staub’s 15-year-old son, Nick, along with friends Riley Goff and Paul Husband, snapped into action.

The boys immediately jumped out of the boat and pushed the vehicle off of Staub, saving his life.

“People don’t always get to choose if you’re going to be a hero,” said Germantown Municipal School District Superintendent Jason Manuel. “Life is going to throw challenges at you. Its those decisions that you make in a split second that really define who your are.”

Manuel made the comments during the September meeting of the School Board, where the boys received a standing ovation while receiving certificates for their actions.

Manuel said the boys “exemplify” the district’s goal of “rising to whatever challenges we face.”

“It is that type of split second decision making, that type of bravery, that we really want to recognize,” he noted.

Despite the serious incident, Staub was left without any major injuries.

The boys have since started a boating and fishing club at Houston High School.