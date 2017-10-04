Germantown Police Reports

September 22

Crimes

• Cash was stolen from a desk at 7516 Enterprise Drive at 12:37 p.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent account online. The complaint originated from the 8900 block of Green Leaves Drive at 1:40 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle stuck a parked car at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 12:30 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Brierbrook Road at 5:35 p.m.

September 23

Crimes

• Two adults were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 2:29 a.m.

• A counterfeit bill was used to make a purchase at 7781 Farmington Blvd. at 1:37 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Ave. at 3:39 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Poplar Ave. at 6:31 p.m.

September 24

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for possession of marijuana on the 7500 block of Stout Road at 3:08 a.m.

• Shoes were stolen from a business at 7712 Poplar Ave. at 1:35 p.m.

September 25

Crimes

• Money was stolen from a business at 7652 Poplar Ave. at 9:15 a.m.

• Two purses were stolen from a business at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 2:42 p.m.

• The victim’s bank account information was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 1300 block of Riverwood Drive at 3:40 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 8040 Wolf River Blvd. at 7:50 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 3:14 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a utility pole at Cordes Road and Corbin Road at 3:19 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 4:52 p.m.

September 26

Crimes

• A computer was accessed without permission on the 3000 block of Wetherby Drive at 11:25 a.m.

• The victim’s account information was used to make a fraudulent purchase in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 1400 block of Miller Farms Road at 1:35 p.m.

• The victim alleges that an ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle. The complaint originated on the 8500 block of River Glen Drive at 4:40 p.m.

• Stolen debit card account information was used to make fraudulent withdrawals at 7808 Farmington Blvd. at 8:15 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a utility pole at Cordes Road and Corbin Road at 3:19 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 12:12 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a mailbox at Kilbirnie Drive and Kateland Drive at 9:52 p.m.

September 27

Crimes

• The victim alleges that she was assaulted by a co-worker at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 11 a.m.

• Stolen checking account information was used to make fraudulent purchases online. The complaint originated from the 2500 block of South Germantown Road at 11:15 a.m.

• Clothing was stolen from a business at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 1:15 p.m.

• Victim was contacted via telephone in an attempted scam. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Waterleaf Drive at 2 p.m.

• Cash was stolen from a residence on the 1900 block of Edwards Mill Road at 7:58 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a trailer causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and Eversholt Lane at 7:30 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a brick column at Poplar Ave. and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 11:20 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and McVay Road at 2:21 p.m.

September 28

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for assaulting her mother on the 2000 block of Thorncroft Drive at 10:48 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered on the 1900 block of Cordes Drive at 11:39 a.m.

• A victim received a threatening phone call. The complaint originated on the 8900 block of Armadale Drive at 2:45 p.m.