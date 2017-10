Houston standout running back Chris Colebank had 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs past Melrose 32-16 Friday night on the road.

Colebank (pictured) now has 10 touchdowns on the season and 853 rushing yards.

The Mustangs are now 4-2 on the season and have won their last three games by a combined 99-44.

They will host St. George’s (3-3) this Friday at 7 p.m.