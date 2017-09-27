Fees to go up for Germantown Athletic Club

Recent improvements and upgrades to the popular Germantown Athletic Club have caused a need for slightly increased membership rates.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the rate increase Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Individual monthly fees will increase from $39 to $43, with household fees climbing to $90 from the previous $80. The rate increase for existing members will occur on Nov. 1. New members will begin paying the new rates as of Oct. 1.

Over the past several years, the club has been financially sustainable and net profits have been reinvested back into the facility in the form of renovations. To date, two phases of renovations costing around $4 million have been completed.

The adjusted fees correlate with the current improvements and the club’s ability to compete with its direct competitors.

“This rate adjustment will still leave us as one of the least expensive health clubs in the Mid-South,” said Phil Rogers, club director, “well below other facilities with comparable amenities.

“There are many flexible features within this structure that allow for membership versatility,” he added. “Members can pay month-to-month, upgrade or downgrade their membership at any time, or cancel their membership with a 60-day notice.”

Rogers said the club remains profitable but added that the “growth seen over the past few years is unsustainable as seen by plateauing revenues in the 2017 fiscal year.”

Other City News:

• Rock ‘N Dough Pizza Company at 7850 Poplar Ave., Suite 8 was granted a permit to manufacture and sell beer for on/off premise consumption.

City Administrator Patrick Lawton called the pizzeria’s request “unique for the city,” as it allows patrons to purchase and consume beer manufactured in-house on the premises while dining, as well as the purchase of “crowlers” (not growlers) for off-site consumption.

“There will be no distribution of the product in other establishments throughout the city or county,” he noted.

The restaurant has not yet been permitted to produce high gravity beers.

• Due to recent flooding, a section of the Germantown Greenway will be temporarily closed for repair.

Crews are beginning repairs today and expect to reopen the trail on Sept. 29. Detour signs will direct patrons to use the sidewalk in front of Sutherland Cardiovascular and Mid-South Imaging Center on Wolf River Blvd.

Patrons are urged to use caution as construction equipment will be entering and exiting the area. For more information, call 901.757.7685.