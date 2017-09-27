Devils fly high on Homecoming Night

The Red Devils’ hot streak continued Friday night as Germantown blanked Douglass 35-0 at home in their Homecoming game.

They are scheduled to host Henry County (4-2) this Friday at 7 p.m.

The Patriots are coming off of a four-game winning streak, including a 33-14 win over Kenwood last week.



ABOVE: Germantown’s Ted Lyons flies like Superman into the end zone Friday night against Douglass.

ABOVE: Jaylin Williams waves the flag as Kendall Badgett puts on a flipping show before the game.

School spirit was on full display Friday night as Germantown High School celebrated Homecoming during the Red Devils’ varsity football game against Douglass.

Germantown won the game 35-0 and are now a perfect 6-0 on the season heading into this Friday’s game against Henry County.

ABOVE: Jeia Moore, pictured with escort George Gibson, reacts to being named the 2017 Germantown High School Football Homecoming Queen on Friday night.

Photos by bigKphotos.com