Devils improve to 5-0 on the season

The Germantown Red Devils got a slight scare late in the fourth quarter Friday night when Southaven quarterback Micah Chillers threw a 52-yard touchdown with three minutes left to go in the game.

The score pulled the Chargers within six points of Germantown, which was dominant for much of the game.

The Devils’ offense went three-and-out on their next set of downs before punting deep to Southaven’s 16-yard line with two minutes left on the clock and the score 27-21.

Chillers completed passes for 9 and 20 yards and the Chargers quickly marched down field.

However, Germantown’s defense stepped up with less than a minute left by forcing an interception and putting the game out of reach.

Germantown took an early 21-7 halftime lead at home thanks to timely passes from quarterback Ethan Payne and another outstanding showing from senior receiver and defensive back Jaylin Williams.

Williams snagged a 48-yard touchdown pass from Payne late in the first half. The pass was caught on a cross pattern and saw Williams accelerate through four defenders before getting to the end zone.

Williams scored on both sides of the ball, returning an interception 40 yards in the third quarter.

The win gives the Devils a 5-0 record going into Friday’s homecoming game against Douglass (3-2). Germantown, which has three consecutive home games before closing out its season on the road at Memphis Central and Whitehaven, will host Henry County (3-2) on Sept. 29.