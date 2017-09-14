Two fined for sale of alcohol to a minor

Two local businesses have been fined for selling alcohol to a minor.

Store managers of the Circle K Store at 9113 Winchester Road admitted to a “failure in proper carding” when a 19-year-old was unlawfully sold alcohol last December. The cashier has since been terminated.

Germantown’s Beer Board agreed to administer a $500 penalty Monday night after the city’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Circle K had a similar violation slightly over a year ago. However, since the violation was more than 12 months ago the store’s license was not revoked.

Last December, the Germantown Police Department conducted an undercover sting of beer permit holders throughout the city.

Whole Foods at 7825 Highway 72 was also found guilty of selling beer to a minor. Because it was a first offense, the Beer Board only levied a $250 fine. The “team member” responsible for the sale was also terminated.

Store managers assured that “this won’t happen again.”

More City News:

• Amnesty Dumpster Day will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Johnson Road Park and Public Services Complex at 7700 Southern Ave. and Johnson Road Park, 2950 Johnson Road.

Amnesty Dumpster Day gives Germantown residents a chance to get rid of unwanted bulky items not picked up by sanitation service providers. Items accepted at both locations include building materials, fencing or wire, steel poles, tires without rims, concrete, dirt, rocks, lawn mowers, bikes, grills and propane grill tanks. These items can be taken to either location.

At the Johnson Road Park location only, residents may bring up to three bankers boxes of personal documents to be shredded and recycled. Computers, monitors or TVs (limit one), stereos and other electronic items will be collected for recycling. Microwave ovens are not accepted.

Proof of Germantown residency is required and only homeowner-generated materials will be accepted. Amnesty Dumpster Day is sponsored by the City of Germantown and the Environmental Commission. For more information, call 901.757.7264.

• Beginning this week, the City of Memphis will begin work to repair a sanitary sewer main located in the east-bound lanes of Wolf River Blvd., just west of the Vineyards Apartments. The repair work requires that the east-bound curb lane be closed during the duration of the project, estimated at three weeks.

In order to minimize the project timeline, Memphis crews will use cured in place pipe for the repair. The project involves cleaning and inspection of the existing line, followed by installation of the new pipe. During the installation phase, it will be necessary to close both the east-bound curb lane and the the center lane.