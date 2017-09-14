Houston beats rival Collierville 2-0

The Houston varsity soccer team beat rival Collierville High School Thursday night in a match at Houston Middle. The Mustangs handled the Dragons 2-0, with goals being succinctly scored by Emma Riales and Abbie Rushwin. Goalie Gabbie Dawe, along with her crew of determined defenders — Megan Heintz, Sydney Somogyi, Adryan Darnell, Bailey Rose, Kate Handel, Molly Rose, Cara Young and Maya Scott — also all succeeded in not allowing a single Dragon shot through. The Lady Mustangs will play at Clarksville this weekend before hosting Arlington next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

PICTURED: Houston’s Abby Rushwin beats Collierville goal keeper Emily Samisch to get the Lady Mustangs on the board.

Photos by Kevin Lewter