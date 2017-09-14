Board approves largest bond sale in history of city

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the largest bond sale in the city’s history in order to fund a new elementary school and related road improvements along Forest Hill-Irene Road.

Board members approved the sale 4-0 Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting, with Alderman Dean Massey abstaining.

Earlier Monday, 10 financial institutions submitted bids for $29.2 million in Germantown bonds. Fifth Third Securities Inc. of Cincinnati was the winning bidder, submitting a total interest cost of 3.1 percent.

The sale comes after both Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s reaffirmed the city’s triple-A bond rating.

Based on recent market activity, analysts predict that the city’s AAA rating could save taxpayers up to $800,000 in debt service costs over the 30-year life of the $32.8 million projects when compared to a lesser-rated (AA) community.

“We are very happy with the results of the bond sale,” said City Administrator Patrick Lawton. “The results are even better than we anticipated.”

The Germantown elementary student population exceeds optimum capacity, even after the recent completion of the $12 million addition at Riverdale School. Both Farmington and Dogwood Elementary schools currently hold classes in portables.

Bond proceeds will fund land, site work, construction and equipment for the new 500-plus capacity school along with safety improvements to Forest Hill-Irene Road leading to the new school.

“This is a real red letter day for Germantown Municipal Schools,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “We are excited to be able to help fund the growth and continued success of Germantown Municipal School District.”