All About the Dogs

Dozens of furry speedsters competed in the annual Running at the Weenies on Saturday morning at the 46th annual Germantown Festival. The event is sponsored by the city’s Animal Shelter and is held at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Arena. The annual event brings out the creativity of the owners and the costumes delighted the large crowd as the Dachshunds sported a parade of costumes for spectators and judges.

Germantown families get their dogs ready for the big race.

Blue skies and myriad activities and crafts brought families young and old out to the 2017 Germantown Festival.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo Germantown joins Fire Marshall Jody Dwyer in the Horse Show Arena Saturday morning before the Running of the Weenies. Dwyer MC’d the event costume contest and the annual race.

The Best Dressed Hot Dog Contest was held prior to the Running of the Weenies on Saturday morning and some owners literally dressed their pooches like a hot dog.

Nitro, far left, won the annual race.