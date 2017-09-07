Thornwood construction to impact traffic

Beginning this week, a crane will impact traffic at the intersection of Neshoba and Germantown Road.

The crane will be installed near the northeast corner of the intersection on Tuesday and is expected to be in place until mid-October.

As a result, the westbound curb lane of Neshoba approaching the Germantown Road intersection will be closed. The crane is necessary to complete a portion of the Thornwood mixed-use development currently underway.

Motorists are encouraged to expect delays and to use an alternate route if possible.