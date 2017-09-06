Large residential development considered off Winchester

A residential development slated to include 375 apartment units was scheduled for discussion Tuesday night at the Germantown Planning Commission meeting.

The nearly 25-acre Viridian planned development would be located on the north side of Winchester Road, abutting Collierville’s city limits.

Annexed by the city in 2000, the land has remained undeveloped for 17 years and was just recently rezoned to “general urban.”

The Planning Commission will consider the four-story planned unit development, which includes 685 parking spaces.

The property is owned by Henry M. Turley Jr., John B. Goodwin, Steven G. Beem, James Massey, Ralph Michael Robison and Beverly Marrero.

Les Binkley with Boyle Investment Company has been named as the developer.

The proposed Viridian consists of two property tax parcels totaling approximately 25 acres. Both parcels are currently zoned general urban zone in the Germantown Smart Code.

The parcels also reside within the Forest Hill Heights Small Area Plan.

The property is bound by Memphis Light, Gas and Water property used for high voltage transmission lines to the west, single family residential to the north, which is zoned office but has restricted access to Poplar Ave. due to Norfolk Southern.

Because the west, north and east boundaries are inaccessible to connecting development, the sole access point for the property is to the south at Winchester.

Developers said the primary focus of the Viridian is the “development of a residential multifamily rental community at a projected density of 15 units per acre.”

According to staff reports, “Residential multifamily use is the highest and best use for the property due to the overabundant supply of nonresidential development in the area as well as the amount of commercially zoned land in superior locations available for future development. Solely developing residential in the Viridian will help the area avoid the continuation of strip development that has so long plagued major arterials within our community, and facility densification at critical node points where commercial activity is more appropriate.”

Due to site constraints, the main feature of the site design is a “central spine road” working north from Winchester up into the property.

Treatment of the public frontage along Winchester will be addressed to blend in with adjacent new development on the north side of Winchester like the Vinings at Germantown and Goodwin Farms, as well as buffer development from Winchester.

The development will have traditional architecture with pitched roofs using architectural asphalt shingles. The buildings will be comprised primarily of stacked flats and town homes.

One and two-car garages internal to the buildings will occupy the rear first floor building area in a majority of the building structures.

Of the anticipated 375 multifamily rental apartment units, approximately 262 of the units will contain two or less bedrooms, while approximately 113 will contain more than two bedrooms.

Common open space will be owned and maintained by the property owner of the development as a subdivision plat combining the two current property tax parcels into one property tax parcel will be recorded with final plan approval.

