Riverdale buddies gaining national attention

The Germantown Municipal School District encourages many unique friendships. One such friendship has recently been recognized.

Riverdale Elementary School students Noah Schepman and Joe McClellan were highlighted on the national Best Buddies web site for a spotlight because of their supportive bond.

Best Buddies is an organization designed to encourage friendships between those with disabilities and fellow students and Schepman and McClellan have truly created a perfect pair.

Schepman frequently attends McClellan’s baseball games and provides an encouraging word, while McClellan also supports his friend any way he can, whether that be on a hospital visit or in the school hallways.

The boys met at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year at Riverdale. With it being Schepman’s first year at the school, he was a little nervous, but eager to learn more about his new classmates.

According to his mom, since their initial meet, “Joe is all Noah can talk about.”

Schepman is a regular at McClellan’s baseball games where he can be heard shouting, “Go Joe!” from the crowd. The friendship is truly mutual, as McClellan is also Schepman’s biggest fan and supporter.

In fact, one of Schepman’s favorite memories of McClellan was having his best friend visit him when he was in the hospital. For Christmas, McClellan got his friend a stuffed Santa. The gift meant so much to Schepman that he requested it has a place at the dinner table with his family.

The students are even taking this special bond beyond Germantown on the road. The two boys were asked to participate in the Best Buddies Gala & Fashion Show in Houston, Texas, which showcases bonds like Joe and Noah’s and raises money for the organization’s good work, this coming Nov. 17.