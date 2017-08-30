Gryphons take early lead but fall to Tigers

Photo by Kevin Lewter

The Tiger quarterback and running back tandem of Tate Kolwyck and Kenneth Walker helped power Arlington’s offense past St. George’s to the tune of a 48-29 win last Friday on the road.

Kolwyck, who threw for 174 yards, was able to nimbly elude swift defensive pressure much of the game, while Walker used downfield vision and lightning reflexes to combine for 58 receiving yards and 34 yards on the ground. Most of Walker’s yards came from hand offs and extended screen plays.

Kolwyck threw for two touchdowns in the game and added another three scores with his fleet feet.

Down 12-0 early, Arlington’s Caleb Nelson returned a kickoff up the middle of the field before turning on the jets, breaking right and going untouched past the 50 yard line.

In the next drive, Kolwyck completed a 37-yard pass out of the shotgun formation to Devin Chandler. He did so after being forced out of the pocket and nearly sacked.

After tying the score 12-12, Arlington’s Jordan Williams forced a Gryphon fumble, one of three that St. George’s would give up on the night.

On the next offensive possession, Walker went to work, catching a screen pass from Kolwyck and scrambling left to the end zone from the 38 yard line.

Up 18-12, the Tigers found themselves in the red zone again and ran another play for Walker. This time he ran left before being forced to bounce right and run in for a 16-yard touchdown.

Later, up 30-18, Kolwyck found Walker again for a 24-yard completion. After being brought down at the 15 yard line, Walker blasted up the middle for six more points, putting the game out of reach.

Arlington finished the game with 184 passing yards and 138 yards on the ground. St. George’s had 277 passing yards and 78 rushing.

Kolwyck threw one interception in the game while St. George’s had four turnovers. Both teams were a combined 9-23 on third downs.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the season, with Arlington slated to play at .500 Houston this Friday and St. George’s scheduled to play at 1-1 Northpoint Christian in Southaven.