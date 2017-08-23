Houston’s defense dazzles in season opener

The beginning of each football season has a nervous energy filled with hope and anticipation for every sports fan.

Hope for the upcoming season will be an opportunity to create fond memories to share with friends in the years to come and the expectation those memories will be while their team is enjoying a successful season.

If last Friday night was any indication, Houston football fans will have much to find encouraging.

A swarming defense and sound offensive execution were the take-aways from varsity football’s season opening 34-0 victory at Brighton.

The tone was set on the first possession of the game, when the Mustang’s defense forced a three- and- out, while not allowing a positive yard in the series.

That would be a sign of things to come on the night, as the defense held Brighton to 1-of-12 on third down conversions for the game while holding them to less than 90 yards of total offense in the first half.

Seniors Bruce Brown and Nick LeGrande combined for 17 tackles on the night. But the swarming nature of the effort was evident by eight players having at least three tackles or more in the game.

The offensive line was equally impressive in their first real action of the season. Led by junior Kip Franklin, they opened holes for Chris Colebank and Lincoln Pare, which lead to 228 yards rushing (171 and 57 respectively) on the evening.

The momentum built on last year’s wins over Germantown, Collierville and Arlington was also evident with the student support. Nearly 50 students boarded a bus for the hour drive north and left with a renewed sense of hope and the first of many new memories surrounding this year’s team.