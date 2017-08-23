Honoring a Legacy

Germantown High School Principal Barbara Harmon and the Red Devil Booster Club presents a plaque to the family of Ernest Chism in honor of renaming the Fieldhouse Friday night. The Fieldhouse will be renovated and renamed for the former school principal, city alderman and school board member who passed away last year at the age of 77. The dedication ceremony was held before the Red Devils’ football game against Jackson North Side. Germantown put out quite the effort, beating Jackson North Side 48-0.