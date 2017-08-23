Devils cruise to 48-0 win

The Germantown varsity football team crushed Jackson North Side 48-0 Friday night at home in their first game of the season.

The Red Devils were already up 41-0 by halftime and never struggled to dominate the Indians.

Standout senior receiver and defensive back Jaylin Williams had two early touchdowns for Germantown. Quarterback Ethan Payne connected with Williams and Cameron Baker for touchdowns in the game.

Rez Robinson, Kayson Joe and Jaylon Greer also had touchdowns for Germantown, which is scheduled to play at rival Houston at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Noting that the Devils finished 3-8 last season, Payne said “a lot of people think that Germantown is not that good,” earlier this month.

“I think Germantown is one of the best programs in Memphis,” said the junior. “I think we can prove that we are. We will probably beat whoever we want to beat.”

Adding to Payne’s confidence is the fact that Germantown has 31 seniors, including 16 with experience, on the squad this season.

The Devils will need lots of production from its upperclassmen this week as they take on a Houston team coming off an impressive 34-0 road win over Brighton last week.