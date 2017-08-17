Chism to be honored by GHS

Longtime local educator and leader Ernest Chism will be honored Friday night when the Germantown High School Fieldhouse is named after the former school principal, city alderman and school board member.

A dedication ceremony for the Ernest Chism Fieldhouse will be held at 6:45 p.m. before the Germantown varsity football team kickoffs against Jackson North Side.

“I know he would be humbled and thankful,” read a Facebook post from his son, George Chism.

Chism passed away last year at the age of 77.

In 1973, Chism started his 28-year career as principal of Germantown High. During his time at the helm, Germantown became an award-winning, nationally recognized school for academics, athletics and fine arts.

Chism also spent 28 years as chairman of the Shelby County Schools Principals’ Association. He worked with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to develop the Deputy on Campus program and helped develop Shelby County’s alternative school and in-school suspension programs.

He was also elected to the Shelby County Board of Education and served until 2013.

He was elected as an alderman in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008. He served on the financial advisory, telecommunications and education commissions.

“No matter what role he assumed, Ernest Chism had a unalterable determination to give every person he met the means to be the best they can be, to do the most that is possible, and to perform to the highest standard. He spent his entire adult life finding ways to open doors for others in order to allow them to achieve,” family members wrote about him in a statement last September.

A Facebook page dedicated to “Favorite Memories of Mr. Chism” includes the post that reads, “On August 18, the newly renovated and updated fieldhouse at Germantown High School will be named for Ernest L. Chism. If you are in the area, the GHS family (as well as the Chism family) would love to see you! Thank you to all the folks who had a hand in creating this wonderful honor. Ernest Chism fieldhouse and Ken Netherland field…pretty fitting!”

Netherland is the all-time winningest coach in Tennessee history. He won 250 games in 29 seasons with the Red Devils, including the AAA state championship in 1983.