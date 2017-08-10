Local teen hosts soccer clinic for underprivileged kids

Seventeen-year-old Izzy Fraire started her life long soccer journey at age three at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown.

Fraire and her fellow soccer teammates ran up and down the soccer field like a herd of buffalo, it was a lot of fun and the start of a lasting love for the game of soccer.

She went on to play Club soccer for the Lobos-Rush and the Purple Rain Club soccer teams. It’s been non-stop soccer playing for the last 14 years and now Fraire plays soccer for the TSSAA ODP 2000 girls team.

She earned a National F-E and D Soccer Coaching License this year. Most of Fraire’s fellow soccer coaches in her class were 30- or- 40-year-old men. So, it’s not easy to earn National Soccer Coaching Licenses.

For the last four years, Fraire has helped coach youth soccer for Soccer Ole Memphis and CBHS Memphis. She is also a member of the Lobos-Rush Collierville Soccer Coaching Academy and earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2016.

Fraire said she understands that not all children get the opportunity to learn the game of soccer and this is what has led her to establish a non-profit charity and summer camp for underprivileged children at Saint Louis Catholic Church.

The charity is called Fraire’s Pass It Forward and was held earlier this summer. She conducted a free soccer camp for four hours a day, five days a week for children ages 5-9.

Working with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Memphis, Fraire had 40 children attend the camp.

Fraire attends Saint Agnes Academy and is a member of Saint Louis Catholic Church. She is a Duke Scholar and hopes to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall of 2019.

Community service is nothing new to Fraire, as she has completed more than 300 hours of service to the community.

Last summer, she provided 104 hours of service to the CBHS summer soccer program.