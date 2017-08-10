Germantown Road traffic pattern to be altered by streetscape work



Streetscape work will significantly alter the traffic pattern along a small section of S. Germantown Road beginning Aug. 14 and continuing into December.

Germantown Road traffic between the railroad tracks and Poplar Pike will be open to south-bound traffic only, making the section of roadway a one-way street for the duration of the project.

Traffic will return to the usual two-way pattern upon completion.

The streetscape project includes improvements such as new curb and gutters designed to provide safer pedestrian access from parking areas to the various businesses, as well as new landscaping including trees, sod and shrubs and street furniture including benches and bike racks.

The alterations will also include two designated crossing areas marked with decorative pavers and new on-street parking.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for their safety and well being, as well as that of other motorists, pedestrians and workers. West Street is the suggested alternate route.