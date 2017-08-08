Houston to join nine other schools in annual football jamboree

On behalf of Millington Central High School, residents of Collierville, Arlington, Bartlett, Germantown and Fayette County are welcome to the new-look Flag City.

When MCHS hosts the Shelby County Football Jamboree Aug. 11 at Mooney Bosewell Field, guests are invited to enjoy the new shops and eateries of Millington. But first thing first, it will be time for some football.

“Millington is getting to host the Jamboree Aug. 11,” MCHS Assistant Principal Beth Hale said. “This is actually the first time Millington has had the chance to host the Jamboree. We have Arlington, Collierville, Houston, Bartlett and Fayette-Ware all coming to Millington all between 6 and 9 p.m. to play quarters of football.”

PHOTOS BY KEVIN LEWTER

The schedule starts with a pair of freshmen quarters and concludes with a trio of varsity match ups.

6 p.m. Collierville vs. Arlington (Freshmen)

6:30 p.m. Houston vs. Bartlett (Freshmen)

7 p.m. Arlington vs. Collierville (Varsity)

7:30 p.m. Fayette-Ware vs. Bartlett (Varsity)

8 p.m. Houston and Millington (Varsity)

Hale noted one of the delays on the jamboree coming to Millington was concern over parking. Although she still suggests coming early, Hale said plans are being worked out to make it go as smooth as possible.

“It’s truly been our turn for a while,” she said. “But parking issues and things like that, we’re working it out. The city is working with us. The Sheriff’s Department is working with us. Everybody is coming together to make this happen.”

Also working together will be Trojan Athletics, with many guests coming from neighboring towns, cities and county.

“Our Booster Clubs, band, softball, football, all are getting to run concession stands,” Hale said. “So we’re bringing in money for our schools. And we’re also trying to get some of the businesses to pass out coupons. People don’t know how many places we have to eat around here.

“We want them to go eat in Millington and be in Millington while they are here,” she concluded. “So we’re helping each other. This is the perfect time for Millington to host this. We have the ability for 3,000 people to come in here, watch football, eat and enjoy our town. This is a great way to kickoff football in Millington.”

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased in advance by going to gofan.co and putting in: Millington Central High School. Then click on jamboree and follow instructions.