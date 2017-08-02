19 graduate from Leadership Germantown

The 19-member Leadership Germantown Class of 2017 has graduated.

Since January, they have completed a program comprised of nine sessions and the oversized Community Chess Board Project at the Germantown Community Library, which had a ribbon cutting on June 25.

Applications for the Leadership Germantown Class of 2018 are being accepted through Sept. 30.

Leadership Germantown was founded in 1996 with the intent to develop well-informed, effective leaders in the community.

Its 400-plus graduates serve on numerous community boards and government commissions. The responsibility for the Leadership Germantown program lies with the leadership Germantown Board of Directors.

Through the 501©(3) non-profit corporation, the board of directors creates the session agendas and coordinates schedules and donations for each session. The board holds fundraisers and community events to support and further the goals of the Leadership Germantown program.

It accomplishes its mission by developing and engaging individuals through a program of orientation and exposure to community issues, and by providing a framework for meeting future leadership opportunities.