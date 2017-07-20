Inaugural football tourney offers pre-season glimpse

Twenty eight members of the Houston High School football team joined players from nearly 15 other local schools in the Eagles 7on7 Tournament last week.

Hosted by St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Cordova, the double elimination tournament featured 28 games over a two-day span.

Each game was 30 minutes long and pitted seven offensive players against a seven-man defensive squad. While every player donned a helmet, pads aren’t necessary in 7-on-7 because all ball carriers are legally down when touched below the neck with one or both hands.

Briarcrest won the tournament by beating Overton, Bartlett and Munford before besting Hernando 33-23 in the championship game.



Houston fielded two teams in the event but fell to Bayou Academy and Bartlett. Hernando, Munford and St. Benedict came in second, third and fourth place, respectively.

Other schools in attendance were Millington Central, Manassas, Fayette Academy and Bolton.

Houston’s football season officially begins on Aug. 18 with a road game against Brighton. The first home game is Aug. 25 against rival Germantown.

This is the first year that St. Benedict has hosted a 7on7 tournament but school officials plan to make it an annual event.