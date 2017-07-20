Commission to discuss large residential development

The city’s Planning Commission was scheduled to discuss the creation of a large residential development in southeast Germantown Wednesday night in a subcommittee meeting.

Goodwin Farms is planned on 99 acres near the Collierville municipal line between Poplar Ave. and Winchester Road, just east of Crestwyn Drive.

The development would include 238 lots with the average house value of $375,000.

City Planner Sarah Goralewski said the development is designed to provide a transition between the single family homes to the west and the higher intensity uses planned to the east and south.



The property was annexed into Germantown 17 years ago as part of the annexation of a 1,450-acre area around of Forest Hill-Irene and Winchester roads. The property was rezoned to residential in 2004.

In December 2014, an application for a 50-lot residential planned unit development with varied lots sizes and 11.56 acres of common open space was filed on the southern 31.12-acre portion. However, the city’s Planning Commission denied the development.

In January 2016, commissioners approved a revised application for Ainsley Park, a final plat of a 51-lot subdivision.

The current plans are for Regency Home Builders to construct a series of model homes in Goodwin Farms and to pre-sell all of the lots.

Full build out of the development, which includes 20 acres of common space including five ponds, will take an estimated seven to 10 years.

The houses are designed to be between 2,949 to 3,272 square feet and will range in value from $350,000 to $425,000. There are four lot sizes planned for the development, with the larger lots located along the western property line.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water owns the land to the east of the development, which includes large overhead electrical transmission lines and underground gas lines.