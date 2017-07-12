Leonard named new basketball coach

Houston High School has announced that Charlie Leonard is the new men’s basketball coach.

Leonard comes to Houston after a 17-year run as a Div. 1 basketball coach.

Most recently, as a member of the men’s basketball coaching staff at Louisiana State University, where they compiled more wins (61) as a new staff in their first three seasons than any in school history.

His tenure also saw the Tigers sign eight Top 100 recruits in the last five years.

Previous to his Div. 1 experience, he coached his alma mater, Christian Brothers University, for seven seasons, where he was named Conference Coach of The Year.

In 2016, he was inducted into the CBU Hall of Fame, as both a player and coach.

Notable results from his college coaching tenure:

• Multiple NCAA Tournament bids

• Multiple Conference Championship Games

• Multiple Conference MVP’s

• Multiple First Team All Conference Selections

• Multiple Conference Freshmen of The Year Winners

• Multiple Newcomer of The Year Winners

• Multiple NBA First Round Draft Picks

• Over 400 Victories

“I’ve always known my next act in coaching would be returning to a high school setting. Houston High’s long established commitment to athletic excellence and academic integrity makes it a perfect opportunity for me to help our student athletes maximize their potential,” Leonard said.

His fundraising and management skills will be used to assist the District with several projects in the months to come, including an NCAA recruiting and compliance center for all district athletes. A program no other current school district possesses.

“Coach Leonard is a great leader who leads with impeccable character and a strong work ethic. He is a coach who has already enjoyed lots of success, and I look forward to working with him to expand our basketball brand,” said Chad Becker, GMSD District Director of Athletics.