Donations for Elena

A Giveback Night Fundraiser was held Monday at Pyro’s Pizza in Collierville in honor of Elena, a Germantown child who needs a kidney transplant.

One-year-old Elena will be eligible for a kidney transplant once she reaches 22 pounds.

Funds are being raised to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Elena has a rare kidney disease that occurs in approximately 1-in-20,000 children.

Pyro’s in Collierville will contribute 20 percent of the proceeds to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for Elena.

To donate, go to https://cota.donorpages.com/PatientOnlineDonation/COTAforElenaL/

