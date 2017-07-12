Donations for Elena

Posted on July 12, 2017.
A Giveback Night Fundraiser was held Monday at Pyro’s Pizza in Collierville in honor of Elena, a Germantown child who needs a kidney transplant.
One-year-old Elena will be eligible for a kidney transplant once she reaches 22 pounds.
Funds are being raised to assist with transplant-related expenses.
Elena has a rare kidney disease that occurs in approximately 1-in-20,000 children.
Pyro’s in Collierville will contribute 20 percent of the proceeds to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for Elena.
To donate, go to https://cota.donorpages.com/PatientOnlineDonation/COTAforElenaL/
