City to receive credit from fireworks provider after show cancelled

City officials announced Tuesday morning that the Germantown fireworks show, which was canceled on July 4 due to lightning, will not be rescheduled “due to issues with relocating the show, rain damage and additional costs.”

The city will receive a credit from Pyro Shows Inc. for the value of unused undamaged shells.

“After carefully reviewing the situation with our procurement department, the best decision for the city was to simply apply the credit from the canceled show to next year’s event,” said Parks and Recreation Director Pam Beasley. “While we would love to reschedule the show for a later date, it quickly became clear that it wasn’t the best course of action,” added Beasley.

Due to the uncertainty about the size of the credit and the costs associated with setting up the complicated system used to fire the shells, a rescheduled show would be smaller than the planned show.

The cancellation of the fireworks show on July 4 was the first time in the more than 30 years of the show.

“We share in the community’s disappointment and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” Beasley said.

Other city news:

The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen deferred the acquisition of a tract of land on the west side of Germantown Road at Wolf Trail Cove Monday night.

The acquisition is part of the Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. Intersection Improvement Project. The board will address the acquisition again on Aug. 14.

Board members did approve three other right-of-way purchases for the improvement and widening of the roads. Eighty percent of the acquisitions will be federally funded, with the other 20 percent paid for by TDOT.

City Engineer Tim Gwaltney said the intersection is “one of the most heavily congested intersections within the entire Memphis area,” with an average daily traffic count of 75,000 vehicles.