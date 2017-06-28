Standout Gtown corner Williams commits to Ole Miss

By Yancy Porter

Scout.Com

Jaylin Williams from Germantown High School took in a visit to Ole Miss in March. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback knew he had found his new home when he arrived back home.

Williams and his father made the trek 60 miles down South to Oxford in early March. Neither didn’t know what to expect.

“My father went to Memphis,” Williams said. “He really didn’t like Ole Miss too much. They have always been rivals. He was skeptical about the whole thing, but he had a good relationship with coach (Maurice) Harris. Coach Harris is from Memphis too. They have a real good relationship so he said let’s give it a look.”

The trip to Ole Miss went better than expected.

“Man, it just felt like home. We loved it. Their coaches made us feel wanted. I started building a relationship with all of their coaches after that trip. I talk to coaches (Jason) Jones and (Wesley) McGriff all the time, so does my father. My dad was really shocked at how nice it is down there. He hadn’t been down there since he was in college in the 80’s when Memphis played Ole Miss. Both of us left there with a real good feeling about Ole Miss.”

Jaylin called the Ole Miss staff Thursday night to let them know of the good news.

“I called coach Harris, and he called coach Freeze. I told them I was going to make it public today at noon.”

Williams tweeted out his commitment last week.

The Region 4-6A selection committed to Ole Miss over Vanderbilt for several reasons.

“It’s close to home, for one. It’s close to my grandparents too. They live in Clarksdale. I’m originally from Clarksdale. They want to see me play in all of my games, and this gives them that chance. It just feels like home when I’m down there, and I have a great relationship with their coaches. Plus, if I work real hard I’ll have a chance to make a great impact for their defense. Besides, it’s Ole Miss.”

Williams caught 36 passes for 856 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He also collected 62 tackles with eight pass breakups. Jaylin will stay on the defensive side of the ball at Ole Miss.”

“That’s where I want to play. They like my open field tackling and how physical I play. They think I’m a true cover corner who has speed. They think I can make an impact early on the defensive side of the ball.”

He was also offered by Mississippi State, Vandy, Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington State, Memphis, Kansas State, Indiana and a host of more schools.