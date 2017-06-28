City acquires land to grow Germantown Station Park

The Germantown park system grew Monday night as the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to purchase more than an acre of private property at 3022 Hacks Cross Road.

The city will pay $40,000 for 1.1 acres on the northwest corner of Germantown Station Park south of Poplar Pike. In turn, the city will receive a matching donation amount from property owner Susan Brown.

The park currently features playground, picnic area, sand volleyball court, a walking trail and a lake.

One of the major requests over the years was for the city to complete the walking trail so that it loops around the lake. However, a third of the lake has been privately owned for many years.

With the land acquisition, the walking trail is now slated to loop around the lake. A security fence will be installed at a later date.

The property has been appraised for $80,000.



In related news:

• Short-term rental properties could soon be a thing of the past in Collierville.

Germantown already prohibits short-term rentals. They are regulated in Memphis.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance on second reading prohibiting operations like Airbnb and Homeaway. This does not include bed and breakfasts.

“Short-term rental properties are becoming increasingly popular because they provide alternative lodging options,” wrote Assistant Town Administrator Athanasia Lewis, “which are different from traditional hotel/motel establishments.

“Preserving the integrity of Collierville neighborhoods is one of the town’s highest priorities and allowing uses that are fundamentally unregulated and unsupervised compromises the quality of life for our residents,” Lewis continued.

A short-term rental property is defined as an existing dwelling or unit used for transient occupancy. It can be a mobile home, attached or detached dwelling, townhouse or modular home.

Transient occupancy is considered the rental of a property for less than 30 days and the town defines a dwelling unit as a “room or rooms connected together, constituting a separate independent housekeeping establishment for one family only, for owner occupancy or for rental, lease or other occupancy for a period of 30 or more continuous days, physically separated from any other rooms or dwelling units and containing independent cooking and sleeping facilities.”

“As the demand for short-term rentals increases,” wrote Lewis, “municipalities are adopting ordinances to regulate or prohibit them in their communities.”

The ordinance states that short-term rentals threaten the “high quality of life in the town’s neighborhoods.”