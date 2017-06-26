Missing Cordova man now ‘home safe’

A missing Cordova man reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Germantown police began investigating a missing person complaint involving 64-year old Huan Nie earlier this week.

“Huan Nie has been located and is home safe,” said Kristi Ransom, marketing communications manager for Germantown.

Nie is a resident of Cordova and was last seen on June 24 at approximately 10 a.m. in front of 2072 West Street in Germantown.

Nie’s family was concerned for his safety as he only speaks Cantonese.