Student-run TV station wins 12 awards

Germantown High School Television outshined the competition yet again at the annual Hometown Media Awards.

The student-run television station received a whopping 12 awards this year.

GHS-TV will be adding these awards to its collection, making a grand total of 174 Hometown Media Awards that the studio has been recognized with since 1982.

For its award winning talk show Crosstalk, Germantown High School Television was honored in the following categories: Community Events (General) for the Germantown Charity Horse Show edition; Entertainment and Arts for the Crosstalk on Rowan Oak – Home of William Faulkner; Informational Talk Show for the episode on Memphis Landmarks; and Informational Talk Show Series and Entertainment and Arts Series. Shelby County Schools Report was honored in 3 categories: Magazine Shows, Educational Profile, and Educational Activities.

GHS-TV’s school newscast Wake Up Germantown! was awarded in the Student News category.

The students working for GHS-TV provided live coverage of election night and the 45th Annual Germantown Festival this past school year, and their work paid off. Election Night 2016 was honored in the Democracy in Action category and Live Coverage of the 45th Germantown Festival was recognized with the Community Events (Parades/ Festivals) award.

The television station itself received the Overall Excellence in Educational Success award. A representative from Germantown High School Television will accept the awards at this year’s Alliance for Community Media Annual Conference this July in Minneapolis. The Alliance for Community Media is a national organization representing over 1,000 community access stations from around the country.

The Hometown Media Awards recognize the achievements of these stations in all fields of broadcasting. Television stations from all over the nation submit programs for consideration in the competition. Established in 1982, GHS-TV serves as the community television station in the Memphis area that cablecasts programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, each month to cablecast viewers on Channel 19 and online at ghstv.org. GHS-TV serves as a model facility that continues to produce original programming, inform citizens, and educate young people interested in telecommunications careers. Allison Long is the Executive Producer for GHS-TV.

Leonid Mazor serves as the Studio Supervisor. Mark Deal is the Supervising Videographer and Editor. Mallory Kenney is the Supervising Producer. Katie Lowe is the business Manager and Bob Ramsay serves the station as Broadcast Engineer. The 2016-2017 General Manager was Maggie Lathem.

