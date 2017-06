The University of Tennessee Big Orange Caravan rolled into town Sunday night.

The Expo Center at Agricenter International hosted hundreds of alumni and fans as Head Mens Basketball Coach Rick Barnes, Head Football Coach Butch Jones and Atheltic Director John Currie signed autographs and posed for pictures.

PICTURED: Madi Baker, 8, tosses a football with her family.

Head Coach Butch Jones signs a football for a young fan.