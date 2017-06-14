Former Germantown standout now an NBA champion

Former Germantown basketball standout Ian Clark, who had his Red Devil jersey retired last year, became an NBA champion Monday night after his Golden State Warriors defeated Cleveland in the finals.

Playing as a shooting guard for the national champs, Clark averaged nearly 14 minutes a game in the finals against the Cavaliers while scoring 6.8 points per game.

The Warriors defeated Cleveland 129-120 on Monday night.

In September of 2015, the 26-year-old signed with the Golden State Warriors. On April 13, 2016, the Warriors broke the single season record with 73 wins, eclipsing the 72 wins set by the 1995–96 Chicago Bulls.

On July 8, 2016, Clark re-signed with the Warriors.

He scored a career-high 36 points on March 11, 2017 in a 107–85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors finished the season as the first seed in the West with a 67–15 record.

Following a 129–115 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals over the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors reached their third straight NBA Finals series while becoming the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12–0.

The Warriors won the 2017 NBA Finals in five games against the Cleveland Cavaliers to give Clark his first championship.

Clark had 10 points, two assists and two rebounds on June 4 in a 132-113 playoff win against the Cavaliers. He played in 16 of the Warriors’ 17 playoff games this season.

The 6’3″ guard had a personal postseason high 13 points against Portland in April in the first round of the playoffs.

PICTURED: Clark (left) shares a laugh with teammate Draymond Green last year during his jersey retirement ceremony at Germantown High School. His No. 21 now hangs from the rafters.

Photos by Kevin Lewter

