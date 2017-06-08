Germantown Police Reports

MAY 19

Crimes

• A victim reported electronics were taken from and damage caused to the vinyl top of a vehicle on the 2500 block of Regents Walk at 7:16 a.m.

• A victim’s personal information was used to create a fraudulent account online. The complaint originated on the 2500 block of Cedar Ridge Drive at 3:05 p.m.

• A victim reported a handgun was taken from his unlocked vehicle on the 9500 block of Ash Grove Cove at 5:49 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 3:12 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Kinderhill Lane and Buck Ram Circle at 4:00 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at West Street and Poplar Pike at 4:07 p.m.

May 20

Crimes

• A victim’s cell phone was taken by an acquaintance on the 1600 block of Brookside Drive at 3:35 p.m.

• A victim was reportedly assaulted by his girlfriend during an argument on the 1700 block of Riverdale Road at 9:47 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 1:15 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a building causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and Pete Mitchell Ave. at 1:48 p.m.

May 21

Crimes

• A suspect forced entry to the victim’s vehicle and took a billfold in the 9700 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 1:48 p.m.

• A juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on the 7600 block of Poplar Ave. at 9:22 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 1:57 p.m

May 23

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Brierbrook Road at 5:41 a.m.

• A victim’s debit card account was used to make fraudulent transactions online. The complaint originated on the 1300 block of Fox Grape Cove at 11:15 a.m.

• Suspects took clothing from a business it at 9125 Poplar Ave. without paying at 12 p.m.

• A victim’s credit card account was used to make fraudulent transactions online on the 1900 block of Corbin Road at 3:21 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a deer at Winchester Road and Green Forest Cove at 12:52 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 2:34 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Glen Alden Drive at 3:20 p.m.

Crimes

• Two suspects forced the victim to hand over cases of cigarettes he was delivering to the store at 9095 Poplar Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No injuries were reported.

• An adult was arrested for entering three unlocked vehicles, taking cigarettes and lighters on the 1800 block of Eagle Branch Cove at 7:27 a.m.

• A suspect attempted to remove clothing from at business 7615 West Farmington Blvd. without paying at 2:29 p.m.

• Two suspects took clothing from a store at 7670 Poplar Ave. without paying at 7:06 p.m.

• A victim reported electronics taken from her hotel room at 9314 Poplar Pike at 7:35 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 6:47 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and Spring Hollow Lane at 7:34 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at S. Germantown Road and Farmington Blvd. at 10:40 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Winchester Road and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 5:05 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 6:15 p.m.

May 24

Crimes

• Damage to a gas pump was reported at the business at 7616 Poplar Ave. at 2:34 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and Randolph Place at 1:00 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Beekman Place and Kimbrough Road at 4:11 p.m

May 25

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for displaying an altered temporary tag during a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 6:27 a.m.

• A victim’s credit card information was used to make fraudulent transactions online. The complaint originated on the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 9:00 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:19 a.m.

• Three vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Pete Mitchell Road at 2:16 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 6:51 p.m.