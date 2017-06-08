The Germantown Farmers’ Market got up and running last Thursday at the Bobby Lanier Farm Park.

The market will be open every Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. throughout the summer.

PICTURED: Stephanie Huwer peruses some fresh vegetables with her family.

Llamas from Kids Kountry Petting Zoo were on hand last week at the Germantown Farmers’ Market at 2730 Cross Country Drive.

Adam Morris of MoDiggs Workings sells his handmade cutting boards at the Germantown Farmers’ Market last week. A percentage of every purchase goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Local artist Shelby Vafinis displays her wares at the Germantown Farmers’ Market last week. She operates Pearl and Rose Designs and specializes in hand drawn maps, custom prints, journals, notebooks, chalkboards and more. Visit her on Twitter at @PearlandRoseArt. The Farmers’ Market is held every Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m.