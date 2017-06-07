Houston’s Tatum named All-Star Game MVP

The latest edition of the AutoZone Shelby County All-Star Baseball game at USA Stadium will stand out in the history books.

The post Memorial Day tradition, held in Millington, features the best of the Public Schools vs. the top-notch Private School stars. Since 2012, both sides have claimed victory and there has been one “did-not-finish” because of rain. But for the first time in the game’s history, the Shelby County All-Star Game ended in a 5-5 tie on May 30 at USA Stadium.

The Private School All-Stars appeared on the road to victory, leading 5-1 at one point. But the Public School All-Stars took advantage of Private School errors to deadlock the game late.

The Private School players, sporting red jerseys, came out hitting to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Trey Harrington (Briarcrest) led off the contest with a single. After Riley Watkins (ECS) reached base on an error, Keegan Westbrook (ECS) drove in Harrington with a base hit.

Next up to the plate was St. George’s Ben Glass. Despite grounding into a double play, Glass drove in Watkins to make the score 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Private School’s lead grew to 4-0 when Christian Brothers stars Keagan Voss and Cameron Pleasant crossed home plate because of pass balls. Both Purple Wave graduates reached base with singles.

The Public School Stars finally broke through offensively in the fifth inning when Terrell Tatum (Houston) stroked a triple to leadoff the frame. A ground ball by Bartlett’s Tucker King allowed Tatum to score making the tally 4-1.

Looking for some insurance in their half of the fifth, the Private Schools got just that when ECS’ Joshua Rooker smacked a triple of his own to score Glass.

The Public School Stars found themselves trailing 5-1 heading into the seventh inning. The boys in Blue chipped away at the deficit in that frame when Collierville’s Chris Shaw used a base hit to score Germantown’s Ryan Horne, who reached base with a lead off triple.

In the eighth inning the Public School Stars put together a big rally staring with lead-off hitter Jordan Tincher (Millington) reaching base on an error. After a single by Tatum and Arlington’s Noah Miller being hit-by-pitch, a pass ball paved the way for Tincher to score.

Then Tatum was next to score when an error occurred to make the tally 5-4. Finally Miller tied the game at 5-5 when he stepped on home plate because of another Private School miscue.

Both squads locked down in the ninth inning to end the game in a 5-5 tie.

While part of the night will be remembered for the deadlock, other highlights of the night was the ECS Eagles being recognized for their State championship midway through the contest.

And prior to the start of the game, Public School Coach Rodney Patterson was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch to his son and player Luke Patterson.

The elder Patterson has enjoyed a distinguished career coaching public school baseball, including a State title at Arlington. This past season was his final at the school and in the public school ranks. He announced his retirement there and is moving onto the program at Fayette Academy starting next school year.

The Public School All-Stars are Jonathan Baldelli (Bartlett), Jordan Tincher (Millington), Derick Moore (Ridgeway), Barrone Porter (Houston), Terrell Tatum (Houston), Ryan Taylor (Arlington), Hudson Perritt (Bartlett), Blake Dallas (Arlington), Chris Hassel (Bolton), Tucker King (Bartlett), Luke Patterson (Arlington), Noah Miller (Arlington), Braedon Melton (Arlington), Reed McGuinn (White Station), Grayson Kemp (Houston), Tyler Gentry (Arlington), Brayden Green (Collierville), Ryan Horne (Germantown), Chris Shaw (Collierville) and Michael Brooks (Bartlett). Coaches are L.A. Owens (Bolton), Sherman Edgerson (Ridgeway) and Rodney Patterson (Arlington).

The Private School All-Stars are Chase Bailey (SBA), Riley Watkins (ECS), Billy Edwards III (ECS), Bradley Bourgeois (SBA), Keagan Voss (CBHS), Keegan Westbrook (ECS), Jeffrey Necaise (FACS), Noah Sharp (Harding), Ben Glass (St. George’s), Houston Harding (ECS), Trey Harrington (Briarcrest), Chris Swanberg (Harding), Ty Wooton (Harding) Bam Cochran (Harding), Joshua Rooker (ECS), Nathan McMeans (ECS), Casey Harford (Harding), Cameron Pleasant (CBHS), Hunter Childress (ECS) and Jared Shemper (CBHS). Coaches are Craig Hopkins (Briarcrest), Brandon Patton (SBA) and Duke Williams (ECS).