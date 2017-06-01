Ten reasons to attend the 2017 Charity Horse Show

You don’t have to be a horse person to enjoy the atmosphere at the Germantown Charity Horse Show, which runs from June 6-10. Many of our crowd have never sat on a horse, but they are there every year enjoying the show and all it has to offer. We asked them what they like most about coming to the GCHS, and here’s what they said.

1. The Crowd – kids, dogs, horses, moms, dads, young and old, neighbors, celebrities–all gathered to socialize in the country fair atmosphere. GCHS creates a casual atmosphere for picnics, lawn chairs, and big straw hats. It’s just a fun way to start off the summer.

2. Food – In a town known for barbecue, Germantown Commissary is one of the best and they are right there on the grounds serving up sandwiches, rib plates, salads and their famous barbecue nachos.

3. More food – Remember that country fair atmosphere. Well, there’s fair food available too. Cotton candy, funnel cakes, frozen custard, kettle corn, smoothies, icees, and specialty coffees.

4. Shopping – Let’s don’t leave out the wonderful array of vendors at the show. Everyone needs an equestrian touch to your wardrobe. Shop for silver custom jewelry, beaded necklaces, scarves, hats, as well as t-shirts and ball caps. The tack shops have their huge trailers there for the exhibitor’s last minute needs but they also have many gift items to interest the crowd.

5. Special Box Seats – If you want your special place waiting for you and your guests every night, then you can purchase box seats (eight chairs) for $250 for the show. Decorate your box, bring a picnic, cooler, wine, flowers and don’t forget to wear your Derby hat.

6. Media Class – On Wednesday night the local media lead by Cindy DeBardelaben from Entercom Radio will participate in a “broke horse class.” Let’s put it this way, most of them have never sat on a horse and are not really sure what to do, but they are willing to try. Cindy is still rounding up her talent so don’t be surprised if you see your favorite weatherman zooming around the arena.

7. Horseback Rides – The Paso Fino exhibitors offer horseback rides in the barn area for anyone wanting to try out their specific breed. These horses have very special gaits that are smooth and comfortable and they are noted for their wonderful dispositions. You might find just the horse for that Germantown backyard.

8. Close up and personal – Walk through the barns and get to know the horses and people who ride and take care of them. Exhibitors are proud to talk about their horses and allow you to pet or give a treat, but always ask because horses have diets too.

9. Exciting Saturday Night – We all love to see big horses jump effortlessly over big jumps and Saturday night is the night for the $25,000 Grand Prix. And this year we have a hometown celebrity, Melanie Smith Taylor, who will be doing the commentary on the jumping competition. We have Conway Services to thank for sponsoring our $25,000 Grand Prix. Also on Saturday night you will be wowed by the Old West Special Trails Grand Entry Team. Sixteen beautiful girls dressed in glittery red white and blue, riding their horses, carrying big flags will thunder into the arena and perform to music.

10. Cost – The entry fee for all this fun is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Small children get in free. So join your friends and neighbors June 6-10 at Germantown Charity Show Grounds, 7745 Old Poplar Pike, Germantown. www.gchs.org.