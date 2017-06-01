Houston theatre program wins big

Last week, the Orpheum Theatre was abuzz with many belting and tap-clad teenagers, all preparing for every high school theatre kid’s favorite night – the High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The awards show, modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, works to recognize excellence in all areas of musical theatre throughout the Mid-South.

From the 33 schools participating, shows and performers are nominated for various awards and, in the week preceding the show, come to the Orpheum to put together fantastic displays of talent for the evening.

Houston High School garnered 15 nominations, the most of any other Mid-South high school. Win after win, they walked away with the following awards from the star-studded event:

• Oustanding Featured Dancer: Tim O’Toole, Houston High School

• Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Cate Melton, Houston High School

• Outstanding Choreography: Leah Beth Bolton, Houston High School

• Best Dance Execution: Houstong High School

• Outstanding Chorus: Houston High School

• Outstanding Student Orchestra: Houston High School

• Outstanding Overall Production: 42nd Street, Houston High School