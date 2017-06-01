Early voting for 95th District to be held through June 10

Early voting in General Election for the 95th District, House of Representative seat began last week.

Through June 2, polls are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On June 3, the polls open at 10 a.m., and close at 4 p.m.

Beginning June 5, polls open at 3 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. These hours remain the same through Friday, June 9.

Saturday June 10, the last day of Early Voting, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“While the hours do change several times during the Early Voting period, this is done specifically to give the most people the opportunity to vote at a time that is convenient to them,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Early Voting Locations

• Collierville Church of Christ 575 Shelton Road

• New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 7786 Poplar Pike in Germantown

Turnout numbers will be available at www.shelbyvote.com. The total will be updated after early voting ends each day.

Election Day is June 15, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.