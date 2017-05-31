Germantown Police Reports

May 12

Crimes

• A juvenile was arrested for striking an officers arm during a traffic investigation at 2115 Exeter Road at 10:09 a.m.

• The victim’s debit card account was used to make fraudulent transactions via telephone on the 7800 block of Mustang Drive at 10:55 a.m.

• The victim’s cell phone was taken after it was accidentally left in a shopping cart at 7735 Farmington Boulevard at 11:40 a.m.

• The victim reported a backpack with personal papers taken from the building at 1925 Exeter Road at 3:25 p.m.

• The victim was allegedly shoved by an acquaintance at 9755 Wolf River Blvd. at 4:47 p.m.

• The victim reported prescription medication missing from the residence on the 2600 block of Holly Spring Drive at 6:06 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 12:30 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Poplar Pike at 8:00 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 4:18 p.m.

May 13

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for assaulting her sister during an argument at 9161 Winchester Road at 4:11 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for providing a false identity during a traffic stop at 7617 Poplar Ave. at 1:21 p.m.

• The passenger window of the victim’s vehicle was broken by unknown means at 7741 Poplar Pike at 5:05 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:25 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7776 Farmington Blvd. at 11:13 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 2:46 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7945 Wolf River Blvd. at 3:03 p.m.

May 14

CRIMES

• Someone forced entry to the victim’s vehicle and took a sports bag at 7784 Wolf Trail Cove at 8:21 a.m..

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and Mont Blanc Drive at 10:13 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7745 Poplar Pike at 2:51 p.m.

May 15

Crimes

• The victim’s identity was used to create a fraudulent credit account online. The complaint originated on the 7500 block of Tagg Drive at 5:06 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Pike and Riverdale Road at 10:16 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 2:17 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 5:19 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Crestwyn Hills Drive and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 7:20 p.m.

May 16

Crimes

• The victim’s car window was shattered by unknown means on the 7800 block of Grove Court East at 10:04 a.m.

• The suspect took sunglasses from the business without paying for them at 2075 Exeter Road at 12:57 p.m.

• The suspect took energy drinks from the business without paying for them at7735 Farmington Blvd. at 1:20 p.m.

• The victim reported cash missing from the residence on the 8000 block of Wargate Lane at 4:47 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Enclave Green Lane at 7:45 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Akerswood Drive at 8:12 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:35 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Kimbrough Woods Place at 11:15 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 2:10 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Farmington Blvd. at 2:52 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 3:18 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Hacks Cross Road and Winding Creek Drive at 5:26 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Pike and Sunset Road at 6:01 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at C.D. Smith Road and Hacks Cross Road at 6:50 p.m.

May 17

Crimes

• An unknown suspect took a garage door opener from the victim’s unlocked vehicle, gained access to the residence, and took electronics and lawn equipment in the 3000 block of Tallwood Drive at 5:36 a.m.

• Two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through but nothing was taken on the 2700 block of Oakleigh Lane at 7:21 a.m.

• Roofing shingles were taken from the driveway on the 2800 block of Brownleaf Cove at 8:35 a.m.

• A bathtub was taken from the garage of a home under construction on the 1300 block of Sophie Lane at 1:25 p.m.

• The victim was contacted via telephone in an attempted scam to send money on the 7000 block of Poplar Pike at 2:10 p.m.

• The victim reported his wallet stolen after accidentally leaving it on a counter in the business at 2037 Exeter Road at 2:31 p.m.

• The victim’s wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 2700 block of Sweet Oaks Cove at 5:40 p.m.

• Someone took clothing from the business without paying for it at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 7:35 p.m.

• The victim’s debit card account was used to make fraudulent transactions in another jurisdiction on the 7100 block of Ainsworth Drive at 7:59 p.m.

May 18

Crimes

• Lawn equipment was taken from the victim’s open garage on the 2700 block of Oakleigh Lane at 7:19 a.m.

• The victim reported personal papers missing from a residence on the 7600 block of Stout Road at 3:51 p.m.

Crashes

• Vehicle collided into the drive-thru overhang clearance sign at Exeter Road and Farmington Blvd. at 11:35 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 5:53 p.m.