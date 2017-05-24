Local 10-year-old pens novel

Saanvi Kumar is petite in stature and admittedly shy by nature but her imagination seems to know no bounds.

In less than a year, the Germantown resident wrote and recently published a 366-page book just before her tenth birthday.

She began The Power Cats, a work of fiction about eight felines with elemental abilities, last spring as a third grader at Campus Elementary School.

She also completed the majority of the book unbeknownst to her parents.

Her father, Santosh Kumar, is a Professor of Computer Science at The University of Memphis.

He recalled that Saanvi asked to borrow a computer one day after taking a typing class at school.

“We thought it would be good practice for her,” Santosh said.

However, the Kumars didn’t know that Saanvi would be doing much more than tapping computer keys.

Already an avid and advanced reader, Saanvi decided she would try to pen her own story on the computer.

“I never knew it was going to become a book,” she acknowledged.

When her parents realized she was writing a story, Saanvi wasn’t yet ready to unveil her work.

“She said she wasn’t ready to show us,” Santosh said. “So, she kept writing over summer break.”

When she finally submitted the story to her parents they recognized genuine merit in her creation.

“We saw that the story had substance,” Santosh recalled.

The book, which is the first in a series, is one of courage and chronicles the journey of eight cats with unique powers as they travel through different habitats to seek out a dark leader.

Saanvi, who’s favorite school subject is math, drew inspiration for The Power Cats from other books, including Erin Hunter’s Warriors series.

She also attributed advice from third-grade teacher Courtney Krueger for helping advance her writing technique.

“She said a reader should be able to taste, smell, hear, see and touch (what they are reading),” she recalled.

When the family approached a local publisher about the book, they were encouraged by the feedback they received.

“The publisher said (Saanvi) had already incorporated elements in the book that she typically informs her (adult) clients to use,” Santosh said.

The Power Cats was published in March and is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and most other places books are sold.

While she noted that the book “is for everyone,” she said children in her age group are the primary audience.

When asked what classmates thought of her being a published author, Saanvi quietly said with a smile, “I think they think it’s pretty cool.”