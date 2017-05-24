GPD investigating Tuesday morning robbery

The Germantown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at 6:23 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 9095 Poplar Ave.

While making a delivery to the store, the victim was approached by two subjects who forced him to hand over merchandise. No weapon was seen by the victim, who was not injured.

The suspects are described as two black males between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-foot tall, weighing between 160 and170 pounds. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second was wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark pants and had a checkered black and red bandana covering his face.

The suspects left the scene in a late model silver Toyota Rav4 with some form of temporary tag, heading south on Forest Hill-Irene Road. An undetermined amount of cigarettes were taken from the victim’s truck.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to please contact Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901.757.2274 (CASH) or by email at Tips@Germantown-TN.gov.