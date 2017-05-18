Area Vals & Sals

GERMANTOWN HIGH SCHOOL



Logan Sirbaugh

Valedictorian

Logan Sirbaugh has accrued numerous scholastic writing awards, was named IB Student of the Year and received the Rhodes Book Award for community service while maintaining a 4.7222 GPA in the very rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Program.

Logan began performing community service the summer after his 8th grade year and says his most gratifying experiences have come from volunteer work. Since that time, he has logged over 3000 hours of service at LeBonheur, St Jude and Ronald McDonald House. The majority of those hours were spent at the Logan’s “second home,” the Humane Society.

Olivia Vo

Salutatorian

Olivia Vo is a member of the International Baccalaureate program graduating with a grade-point average of 4.6458.

In addition to her rigorous academic program, Vo has been an active member of the Spanish Club, Rho Kappa and National Honor Society.

She is the Key Club Secretary, Mu Alpha Theta Vice President, International Club Secretary, National Spanish Honor Society first Vice President and finally, she serves as President of the Science National Honor Society.

She edits an online science magazine, the Scientific Student.com, attended the Governor’s School for International Studies and received numerous awards in creative writing and photography.

As a child of Vietnamese immigrants, this very determined young lady is driven by the hardships and sacrifices her parents made. Her passion is to help other immigrants and minorities as she pursues her education in the field of medicine. She will attend the University of Memphis.

HOUSTON HIGH SCHOOL

Patrick Gardner

Valedictorian

Pat has taken the most rigorous coursework available at Houston, ending up with 17 AP and 13 Honors classes.

A National AP Scholar and perfect scorer on the ACT, he strives for excellence in all areas of academia. Pat played a significant role in the first place team finish at the UT-Martin Science Bowl and won the National Spanish Exam Gold Prize twice.

His academic emphasis extends past the classroom. He learns code on his own and reads a variety of non-fiction to prepare him for his planned future in the tech business world.

His business as well as community focus can be seen in his culminating Honors Academy Senior Project, wherein he shadowed the CFO of a $1 billion national pharmacy benefit management company during its acquisition and integration, analyzing the wide range of its effects on society.

In his years at Houston, Pat has served as the President of 30 and Above Club and Mu Alpha Theta, a manager of the St. Jude Blanket Project through the Honors Academy Leadership Council and a Link Leader/Mustang Mentor for incoming students.

He makes sure to keep a healthy life balance through exercise and sports. Pat sprinted and jumped on the track and field team his freshman year, and he continued his team-oriented nature by playing varsity football, soccer and tennis. Punting for Houston his senior year, he received an All-Region Honorable Mention. With all the experiences fro his time with fellow Mustangs, the support of his family and friends, and his faith in God, Pat cannot wait for what the future holds.

Salutatorian

Jennifer is proud to be Houston High School’s salutatorian for the Class of 2017. She initially transferred into Houston because of the Color Guard program within Band.

After spending two years on Color Guard, the first on B Guard and the second on A Guard, Jennifer left the program to pursue more academic interests.

She holds deep gratification for all her experiences. In her four years, she has taken 20 AP classes because of her love of learning. Furthermore, as a participant in Honors Academy, National Honors Society, Rho Kappa, HOSA, Model UN, TSA, CyberPatriot and the Environmental Club, Jennifer is a very involved student. As President of the Environmental Club, she organized a volunteer day benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

Jennifer entered a photography competition through TSA and won first place. During the initial year of TSA at Houston, she helped set a standard of success among other students who placed and represented the school. Also, as the captain of the first all-girls team of the CyberPatriots, her team nearly qualified for state. Additionally, she has spent endless hours tutoring other students and volunteering with the Race for the Cure, giving back to the community.

As only one student from Houston, she is proud of the entire student body who have such compassionate hearts. Houston has worked together to improve the school, the community and the world, and she will continue to do so.