Houston handled Whitehaven 14-1 Monday in the Region 7-AAA tournament to set up a rematch with Collierville on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs are ensured another game against either Dyer County or Munford on Friday.

Dyer County beat Bartlett 2-0 on Monday and Munford held off Arlington 2-0.



PICTURED: Mustang second baseman Reid Withers struggles to get the ball as a base runner slides in.