Collierville blanked White Station 15-4 in the Region 7-AAA semifinals, setting up a rematch with Houston High on Wednesday for a chance at top seeding against either Dyer County or Munford on Friday.

Dyer beat Bartlett 2-0 on Monday and Munford held off Arlington 2-0, eliminating both schools from post season play.

PICTURE: Dragon right fielder Parker Moss goes all out for a foul fly ball.