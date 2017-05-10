Fishing Frenzy

The Dunavant Fishing Classic gave nearly 40 children, along with their parents, the chance to try their hand at fishing in a professionally managed lake.

The event was held in on the 4000 block of Forest Hill-Irene in Germantown and was organized by Tennessee Wildlife Federation in partnership with local philanthropist and fishing enthusiast Bill Dunavant, who opened his private lake for the event that is managed by renowned angler Bill Dance, who also attended the event and gave participating youth a few expert pointers.

“Fishing is a great way to get kids and their parents involved in the outdoors because it is easy to pick up and enjoy,” said J.W. Worthen, director of programs at Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “It’s something an entire family can do together for an afternoon in a nearby park or stream without the larger investments of time and money that other activities require.”

Children were taught fishing fundamentals, as well as the importance of fishing to conservation, how to identify fish, and how to catch and release for healthy habitats. During just a few hours of fishing, more than 75 fish were caught.

Smaller fish were cleaned onsite for participants to take home. Awards were given at the end of the day for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish. A special stick fish” award was given to a youth who reeled in the most impressive plant life.

Evan Dunphy and Gabby Worthen won the largest fish awards for catching a 3-pound, 10-ounce, and a 2-pound 10-ounce largemouth bass, respectively.

“Through events like these we hope to inspire families to get outside more and to see the role sportsmen and women must play to keep our wildlife and habitats healthy,” said Worthen.