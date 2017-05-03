Wishes Do Come True

Through the generosity of the Riverdale Elementary School student body and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, former St. Jude patient Mabry Landstreet received her wish of a trip to Disney World last Friday.

Landstreet was diagnosed with leukemia at the young age of two and a half and was admitted to St. Jude Research Hospital.

Through the tireless efforts of the doctors there (and a little magic too), Mabry is now cancer free and ready to enjoy some magic of her own in Orlando. However, the dedicated fairy godmothers at Riverdale decided not to stop at the mere gift of a Disney trip.

They hosted a Princess Beauty Pageant as well, complete with gowns and magic wands, in the school gymnasium. At the pageant, Landstreet was awarded the highly coveted title of “Best Princess” before being whisked away to her surprise vacation.



PICTURED: The Landstreet family has their picture taken with some iconic Disney princesses. Mabry is pictured in the center.