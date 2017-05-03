Student operated TV station garners national awards

Germantown High School brought home two awards from this year’s 15th annual National Association of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-South Regional Student Television Production Awards.

Seniors Deborah Noel and Andreas Williams, along with junior Wolfgang Stoltz, were awarded Best News Story for their report on the 50th anniversary of desegregation at the school.

“I am truly honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Noel.

The GHS-TV sports show “Red Devil Post Game” was also honored in the sports category.

Kennedy Harris, Maggie Lathem, Deborah Noel and Naya Foster are the hosts of the show, which is produced by Ryan Coleman, Tate Jakobi, Adam Sapp and Kennedy Harris.

Williams directs the show and Stoltz is the technical director.

“Winning with close friends was the best part about (the experience) because we worked so hard together. This is an example of teamwork making the dream work,” said Harris.

The high school was nominated 12 times in eight categories, including – Newscast; News Story; Arts, & Entertainment, Cultural Affairs; Music Video; Sports; Public Affairs/ Community Service; Editor; and Talent.

“This year has been a big achievement for the students,” said studio supervisor Leonid Mazor. “They have worked so hard and we are so excited to have been nominated 12 times. All of this year’s News Story nominations were from our studio and I believe that really shows the competence and dedication of our students.”

GHS-TV was started in 1982 and now provides broadcasting to Germantown and the surrounding area on C19 in Memphis and on GHSTV.org 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The television studio, which is located inside of the high school, “aims to educate students in all areas of television broadcasting.”

“The students leave the studio after graduation with a broad skill set,” Mazor said. “From technical work to being on camera, the possibilities are nearly endless.”

While the studio is mainly run and led by students – this year’s general manager is Maggie Lathem – all of the work in the studio is supervised by educators like Allison Long (executive producer), Mazor, Mallory Kenney (senior producer), Mark Deal (multimedia producer) and Bobby Ramsay (broadcast engineer).